Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

