LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

