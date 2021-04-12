Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

