LPL Financial LLC Sells 593 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

AMCX opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

