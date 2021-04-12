LPL Financial LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after acquiring an additional 252,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

