The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 456 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $62.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

