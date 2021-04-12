Credit Suisse AG Has $390,000 Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 179.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV opened at $6.92 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

FINV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.