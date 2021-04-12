Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Harmonic worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,682 shares of company stock worth $2,163,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

