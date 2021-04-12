Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

