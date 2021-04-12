The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $436,000 Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 79,722 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 133,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

