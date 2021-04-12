Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Resources Connection worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

