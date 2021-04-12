BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

