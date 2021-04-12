Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

