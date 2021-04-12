The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Frontline were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

