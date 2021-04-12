Credit Suisse AG Invests $449,000 in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,345,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $799.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.