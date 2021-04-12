Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $64,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $192.98 on Monday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

