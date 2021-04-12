Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NewMarket by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $386.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.35 and a 200 day moving average of $384.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

