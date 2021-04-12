Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.