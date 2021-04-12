Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

PEBO opened at $33.60 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

