Northern Trust Corp Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

HTBK opened at $12.36 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.