Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Lydall worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of LDL opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.