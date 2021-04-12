1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells $1,205,100.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
