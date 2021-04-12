1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells $1,205,100.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

