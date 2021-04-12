Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 12,602 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.

On Thursday, February 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.85 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.91 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

