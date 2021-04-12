Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 12,602 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.85 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.91 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
