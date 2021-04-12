Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IES by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in IES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in IES by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $53.86 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

