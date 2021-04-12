Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 297.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 137.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. Stephens downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of USX stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,162.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

