Northern Trust Corp Has $5.92 Million Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock worth $1,339,626. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACEL stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.