Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 119,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRMD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.