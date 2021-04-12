Northern Trust Corp Has $5.82 Million Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of HUYA worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HUYA by 79.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in HUYA by 112.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE HUYA opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.