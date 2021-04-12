Citigroup Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 297.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.07 on Monday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

