Rhumbline Advisers Has $83,000 Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rimini Street were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,971 shares of company stock worth $1,441,954 in the last ninety days. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

