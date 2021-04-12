Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $289,000 Position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUBN stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

