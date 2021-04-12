Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,435 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,435 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

XOMA stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $438.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

