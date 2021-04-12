Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,200 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31.

