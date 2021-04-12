Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.