Rhumbline Advisers Invests $75,000 in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. On average, analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.