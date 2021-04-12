A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 453.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $38.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $278.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,750. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

