Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,461 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 298.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investar by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.45.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Investar’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

