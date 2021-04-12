Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 297.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.15 on Monday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

