Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 264.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Professional were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Professional by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Professional in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Professional by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Professional by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.