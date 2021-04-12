Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

