JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €68.47 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €68.47 ($80.55) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.49 ($59.40).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

