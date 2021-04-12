Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Gentex has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

