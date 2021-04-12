Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Intevac worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

