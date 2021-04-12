Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

