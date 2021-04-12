Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,975 shares of company stock worth $336,745. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.