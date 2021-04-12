Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,034 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 4,409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 257.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $26.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.48. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

