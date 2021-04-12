Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 145,190 Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of IT Tech Packaging worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ITP stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP).

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.