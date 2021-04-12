Prabu G. Raja Sells 50,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 46.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

