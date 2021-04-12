Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,806,776.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00.

Snowflake stock opened at $226.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $14,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $31,279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

