Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azul were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Azul by 608.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at $1,362,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

